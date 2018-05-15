Assicurazioni Generali (G) Receives €16.61 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.67 ($19.84).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. UBS set a €17.00 ($20.24) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase set a €20.00 ($23.81) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a €18.00 ($21.43) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of G traded up €0.03 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €15.73 ($18.73). 13,790,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,530,000. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of €13.65 ($16.25) and a 12 month high of €16.48 ($19.62).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non Life; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family, as well as for businesses; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products, as well as asset management and banking services.

