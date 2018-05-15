Ashford Capital Management Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Merck & Co. (MRK)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co. were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,106,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,850,000 after acquiring an additional 86,641 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 59,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,535,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,343,000 after acquiring an additional 148,609 shares during the period. First National Trust Co. boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co. now owns 206,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 217,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays upgraded Merck & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Merck & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.15 to $58.83 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upgraded Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Merck & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Shares of Merck & Co. opened at $59.68 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Merck & Co. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $60.07.

Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Merck & Co. had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 4.31%. Merck & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

