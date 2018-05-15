Ascena Retail Group (ASNA) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,657,673 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 1,726,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

ASNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ascena Retail Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $486.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ascena Retail Group had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. analysts forecast that Ascena Retail Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASNA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 384.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 44,168 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 56,415 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Ascena Retail Group in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through six segments: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.

