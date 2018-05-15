Asanko Gold (AKG) Receives Buy Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Asanko Gold (NASDAQ:AKG) in a report issued on Friday morning.

NASDAQ:AKG opened at $1.20 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

Asanko Gold (NASDAQ:AKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter.

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

