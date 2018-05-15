Asanko Gold (AKG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

AKG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Asanko Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Asanko Gold from C$0.70 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asanko Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.93.

Shares of TSE AKG opened at C$1.54 on Friday. Asanko Gold has a one year low of C$0.55 and a one year high of C$3.37.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.06. Asanko Gold had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of C$75.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Huang Mining Company Limit Jin purchased 4,000,000 shares of Asanko Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.14 per share, with a total value of C$4,560,000.00.

About Asanko Gold

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

