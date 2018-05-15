Artis REIT (AX) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Artis REIT (TSE:AX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Artis REIT opened at C$13.72 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Artis REIT has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.42.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$133.08 million during the quarter. Artis REIT had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 51.02%.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.