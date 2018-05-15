Arsanis (ASNS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Arsanis, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovering and developing monoclonal antibodies for the targeted immunotherapy of serious infections. The company’s product pipeline includes ASN100, ASN200, ASN300, ASN400 and ASN500 which are in preclinical stage. It operates primarily in the United States and Austria. Arsanis, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $26.00 price target on Arsanis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Arsanis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Arsanis traded down $1.67, reaching $19.99, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 94,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.61 million and a PE ratio of -1.23. Arsanis has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

Arsanis (NASDAQ:ASNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.30. sell-side analysts forecast that Arsanis will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASNS. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Arsanis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Arsanis during the first quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arsanis during the first quarter worth approximately $2,847,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Arsanis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arsanis in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Arsanis Company Profile

Arsanis, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients.

