Arotech (ARTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arotech Corporation operates two business divisions: Electric Fuel Batteries — developing and manufacturing zinc-air batteries for military and homeland security applications and developing electric vehicle batteries for zero emission public transportation; and Arotech Defense — consisting of IES Interactive, which provides advanced high-tech multimedia training systems for law enforcement and paramilitary organizations, MDT Armor, which provides vehicle armoring for the military, industrial and private sectors, and Arcon Security. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Arotech from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 9th.

Shares of Arotech opened at $3.75 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.04. Arotech has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Arotech had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.02%. equities research analysts anticipate that Arotech will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jon B. Kutler purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTX. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arotech by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,526 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arotech by 155.0% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arotech by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 231,976 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arotech Company Profile

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

