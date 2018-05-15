Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Releases Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter.
Shares of Ark Restaurants opened at $26.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.24.
In other news, insider Vincent Pascal sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $228,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $255,905. Corporate insiders own 43.36% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.
