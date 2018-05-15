Ark Restaurants (ARKR) Releases Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter.

Shares of Ark Restaurants opened at $26.00 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $84.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.24.

In other news, insider Vincent Pascal sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $228,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,285. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $255,905. Corporate insiders own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of September 30, 2017, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 1 in the Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston, Massachusetts; 2 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama.

