Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Cerner (CERN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $24,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,923,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,610,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cerner by 10.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 18.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner opened at $59.05 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $58.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at $71,717,212.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.74.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.