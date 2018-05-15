Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archer Daniels Midland earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.1086473729196 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.64 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,515,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,098. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.14%.

In other news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $934,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,872,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

