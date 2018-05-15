Arch Capital Group’s (ACGL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo reissued their hold rating on shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.50.

Arch Capital Group opened at $79.17 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $78.79 and a 52 week high of $79.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.63 per share, with a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,638.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Donald Lyons sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $536,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,332,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,105,000 after purchasing an additional 342,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,930 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

