ArcelorMittal (MT) Given a €36.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase set a €36.50 ($43.45) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($38.10) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.00 ($42.86) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($46.43) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs set a €37.00 ($44.05) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €32.59 ($38.80).

ArcelorMittal stock opened at €26.65 ($31.73) on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of €17.72 ($21.10) and a 12 month high of €30.76 ($36.62).

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

