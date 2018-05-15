ArcBest Target of Unusually High Options Trading (ARCB)

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 794 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 857% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on ArcBest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ARCB opened at $47.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.36. ArcBest had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.