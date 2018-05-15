Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Given a $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) received a $6.00 price target from HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Aptose Biosciences opened at $3.35 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.38. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 316.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

