Aphria (APH) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.73

Shares of Aphria (TSE:APH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.73 and last traded at C$12.72, with a volume of 3076476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc produces, supplies, and sells medical cannabis in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It also provides support services in the form of medical consultations, group therapies, and rehabilitation to veteran and first responders.

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.