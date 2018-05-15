Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in HP Inc. (HPQ)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,399,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,939 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $30,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in HP by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 9,434 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 18,598 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 20,106 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP opened at $22.57 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. HP had a net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.94.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

