Aperio Group LLC Has $34.15 Million Stake in McKesson (MCK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,674 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $186.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

Shares of McKesson opened at $151.02 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. McKesson has a 1 year low of $150.14 and a 1 year high of $151.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

