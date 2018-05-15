Aperio Group LLC Has $33.13 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $33,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Floyd sold 55,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $9,181,723.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,200 shares of company stock worth $22,151,180 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.39 and a fifty-two week high of $169.79.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Stryker from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stryker to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

