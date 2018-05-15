Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs (GS)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs were worth $56,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,538,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,410,965,000 after purchasing an additional 727,698 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,401,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,510,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,001,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $644,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,046 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,814,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $462,283,000 after purchasing an additional 85,931 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goldman Sachs stock opened at $243.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. Goldman Sachs has a twelve month low of $243.60 and a twelve month high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. Goldman Sachs had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.58%. Goldman Sachs’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Goldman Sachs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 6,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $1,778,292.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $1,167,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo set a $330.00 price target on Goldman Sachs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Vetr downgraded Goldman Sachs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.36 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Goldman Sachs from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.78.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

