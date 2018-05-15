Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in General Motors (GM)

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 997,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 143,150 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $36,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles K. Stevens III sold 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,263,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,450.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas S. Timko sold 8,461 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $355,869.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,809.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,209,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,964,126 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. General Motors has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $37.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Vetr raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.79 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Nomura set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

