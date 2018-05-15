Apartment Inv & Mgmt (AIV) Director Kathleen M. Nelson Sells 1,318 Shares

Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 1,318 shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $54,196.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt opened at $40.62 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Apartment Inv & Mgmt has a 1-year low of $40.45 and a 1-year high of $40.98.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $247.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Apartment Inv & Mgmt had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 38.11%. Apartment Inv & Mgmt’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Apartment Inv & Mgmt will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. Apartment Inv & Mgmt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after buying an additional 34,057 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 126,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 203,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Green Street Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 146,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 33,160 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIV. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Inv & Mgmt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Apartment Inv & Mgmt Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 182 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

