Aon (AON) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Aon (NYSE:AON) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $3,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of AON by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $143.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. Aon has a one year low of $142.90 and a one year high of $144.79.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.15. AON had a return on equity of 39.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Aon will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 96,570 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $13,608,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,129,224.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 1,411 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $197,864.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,722,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,453 shares of company stock valued at $15,000,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. TheStreet raised AON from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.27.

AON Profile

Aon plc provides risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Risk Solutions and HR Solutions. The Risk Solutions segment offers retail brokerage services, including affinity products, managing general underwriting, placement, captive management services, and data and analytics; risk management solutions for property liability, general liability, professional liability, directors' and officers' liability, transaction liability, cyber liability, workers' compensation, and various healthcare products; and health and benefits consulting services comprising structuring, funding, and administering employee benefit programs.

