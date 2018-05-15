Anthem (ANTM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Anthem by 25.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $26,288,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 295,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,854,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth approximately $5,740,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Anthem by 105.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $332.00 price target on Anthem and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $232.31 on Tuesday. Anthem has a one year low of $229.92 and a one year high of $234.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $22.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

In related news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $455,915.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,264 shares of company stock valued at $30,563,060. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

