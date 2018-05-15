Ansys (ANSS) Short Interest Up 35.0% in April

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,139 shares, a growth of 35.0% from the April 13th total of 1,254,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 504,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director James E. Cashman III sold 862 shares of Ansys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $136,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,222 shares of Ansys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.97, for a total value of $199,149.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $4,972,741 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ansys by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ansys by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Ansys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,660,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ansys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ansys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ansys opened at $166.97 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.02. Ansys has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $172.20.

Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.56 million. Ansys had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ansys will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ansys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded Ansys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Ansys in a research report on Friday, May 4th. UBS upgraded Ansys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ansys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ansys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

About Ansys

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia worldwide.

