Analyzing Vaxart (VXRT) & Neuralstem (CUR)

Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) and Neuralstem (NASDAQ:CUR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vaxart and Neuralstem’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $8.90 million 4.13 -$29.40 million ($8.36) -0.62 Neuralstem $260,000.00 100.87 -$15.66 million N/A N/A

Neuralstem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Neuralstem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -243.59% -112.43% -49.32% Neuralstem -8,075.26% -137.90% -83.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vaxart and Neuralstem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 1 0 0 2.00 Neuralstem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neuralstem has a consensus price target of $1.91, suggesting a potential upside of 10.40%. Given Neuralstem’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuralstem is more favorable than Vaxart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Neuralstem shares are held by institutional investors. 44.8% of Vaxart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of Neuralstem shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuralstem has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., formerly Aviragen Therapeutics, Inc., is focused on the discovery and development of direct-acting antivirals to treat infections that affect patients globally. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development that address viral infections that have limited therapeutic options. Its products include vapendavir, an oral treatment for human rhinovirus (HRV) upper respiratory infections in moderate-to-severe asthmatics in Phase IIb SPIRITUS trial; BTA585, an oral fusion (F) protein inhibitor in Phase II development for the treatment and prevention of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections, and BTA074, a topical antiviral treatment in Phase II development for condyloma caused by human papillomavirus Types 6 and 11. It has preclinical RSV non-fusion inhibitor program. It has focused its research and drug development capabilities on discovering and developing small molecule compounds that can prevent or treat infectious diseases.

Neuralstem Company Profile

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

