Analyzing Valero Energy (VLO) and YPF (YPF)

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) and YPF (NYSE:YPF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valero Energy and YPF, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 0 14 9 0 2.39 YPF 0 2 3 1 2.83

Valero Energy presently has a consensus target price of $103.35, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. YPF has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 35.00%. Given YPF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe YPF is more favorable than Valero Energy.

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. YPF pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Valero Energy pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. YPF pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Valero Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Valero Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Valero Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of YPF shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Valero Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy and YPF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 4.29% 10.61% 4.81% YPF 6.54% 12.05% 3.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valero Energy and YPF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $93.98 billion 0.53 $4.07 billion $4.96 23.36 YPF $15.27 billion 0.53 $745.33 million $1.90 10.80

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than YPF. YPF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valero Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Valero Energy has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YPF has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valero Energy beats YPF on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.45 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets; and provides transportation and terminaling services. Valero Energy Corporation has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations. As of December 31, 2016, it had interests in approximately 110 oil and gas fields; proved reserves of approximately 592 million barrels (mmbbl) of oil; and approximately 2,924 billion cubic feet of gas. The company also had a retail distribution network of 1,547 YPF-branded service stations; 23 exploration permits, including 20 onshore and 3 offshore exploration permits, as well as 110 production concessions; and 32 crude oil treatment plants and 9 pumping plants. In addition, it owns three refineries with annual refining capacity of approximately 116 mmbbl; approximately 2,700 kilometers of crude oil pipelines with approximately 640,000 barrels of aggregate daily transportation capacity of refined products; and crude oil tankage of approximately 7 mmbbl, as well as maintains terminal facilities at five Argentine ports. Additionally, the company participates in 3 power generation plants with an aggregate installed capacity of 1,622 megawatts; provides telecommunications services; and engages in the production, industrialization, processing, marketing, preparation, transportation, and storage of grains and its derivatives. It also sells diesel, fertilizers, lubricants, agrochemicals, and ensiling bags, as well as other products; and supplies fuels, lubricants, coal, asphalts, and paraffin and derivatives. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

