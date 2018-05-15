Analyzing Ternium (TX) and Sumitomo (SSUMY)

Ternium (NYSE: TX) and Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ternium alerts:

17.6% of Ternium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sumitomo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Ternium and Sumitomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ternium 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sumitomo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ternium presently has a consensus price target of $35.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.00%. Given Ternium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ternium is more favorable than Sumitomo.

Profitability

This table compares Ternium and Sumitomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ternium 9.47% 16.99% 8.80% Sumitomo 6.37% 11.78% 3.96%

Volatility & Risk

Ternium has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumitomo has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ternium and Sumitomo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ternium $9.70 billion 0.82 $886.21 million $4.51 8.80 Sumitomo $44.56 billion 0.49 $2.85 billion $2.28 7.73

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than Ternium. Sumitomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ternium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Sumitomo pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ternium pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sumitomo pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Ternium beats Sumitomo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, and roll formed products, as well as other products, such as pig iron. It also produces and sells electricity to electric grids. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in the automotive, home appliance, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment offers products and services related to ship, aerospace equipment, railway and other transportation systems, construction and mining equipment, forest machines, and industrial vehicles. This segment is also involved in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of automobile and automotive parts; and the provision of leasing services. The company's Environment & Infrastructure segment engages in the social infrastructure business, such as electric power, water supply, and sewerage systems; renewable energy business comprising solar photovoltaic, geothermal, and wind power generation; environmental business consisting of batteries and recycling activities; industrial infrastructure business, such as industrial facilities and equipment; and logistics, insurance, and industrial-park-related businesses. Its Media, ICT, Lifestyle Related Goods & Services segment engages in the areas of media, ICT, lifestyle/retail, food/food product, general materials and supplies, construction, and real estate businesses. The company's Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics segment engages in mineral resources, energy, basic chemicals, electronics, and life sciences businesses; trading of carbon products, steel making materials, petroleum, and natural gas, as well as commodity derivatives; and synthetic resin materials, organic/inorganic chemicals, electronic materials, and rare earth elements businesses. This segment is also involved in the pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, fertilizers, pet supplies, and other businesses, as well as the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.