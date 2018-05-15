Analyzing Rubicon Project (RUBI) and Its Competitors

Rubicon Project (NYSE: RUBI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Rubicon Project to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Project’s rivals have a beta of 1.32, meaning that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rubicon Project and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Project -124.07% -31.99% -16.09% Rubicon Project Competitors -407.71% -69.65% -29.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rubicon Project and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Project $155.54 million -$154.78 million -1.91 Rubicon Project Competitors $6.96 billion $963.53 million 41.88

Rubicon Project’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Project. Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Rubicon Project and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Project 0 4 2 0 2.33 Rubicon Project Competitors 519 1965 4721 238 2.63

Rubicon Project currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.68%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 4.80%. Given Rubicon Project’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rubicon Project is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Rubicon Project shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Rubicon Project shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rubicon Project rivals beat Rubicon Project on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc. provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. The Rubicon Project, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

