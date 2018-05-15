Analyzing OXiGENE (MATN) and Its Rivals

OXiGENE (OTCMKTS: MATN) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare OXiGENE to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of OXiGENE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OXiGENE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OXiGENE 0 1 1 0 2.50 OXiGENE Competitors 492 1747 4626 160 2.63

OXiGENE currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 560.79%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 18.37%. Given OXiGENE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe OXiGENE is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares OXiGENE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OXiGENE N/A -364.19% -265.23% OXiGENE Competitors -6,344.48% -61.32% -24.41%

Risk and Volatility

OXiGENE has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OXiGENE’s competitors have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OXiGENE and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OXiGENE N/A -$13.81 million -0.44 OXiGENE Competitors $1.05 billion $96.36 million -1.54

OXiGENE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than OXiGENE. OXiGENE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

OXiGENE competitors beat OXiGENE on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About OXiGENE

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of vascular disrupting agents for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its principal clinical stage product includes fosbretabulin tromethamine, a reversible tubulin binding agent, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase II clinical trial for treating neuroendocrine tumors. The company also develops OXi4503 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial stage for treating patients with relapsed or refractory acute myelogenous leukemia or myelodysplastic syndromes. The company was formerly known as OXiGENE, Inc. and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2016. Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

