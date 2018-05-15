Analyzing On Assignment (ASGN) and DLH (DLHC)

On Assignment (NYSE: ASGN) and DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of On Assignment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of DLH shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of On Assignment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of DLH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares On Assignment and DLH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Assignment 6.12% 17.99% 9.63% DLH 0.09% 10.06% 5.18%

Volatility & Risk

On Assignment has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLH has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for On Assignment and DLH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Assignment 0 1 6 0 2.86 DLH 0 0 2 0 3.00

On Assignment presently has a consensus price target of $79.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.09%. DLH has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.86%. Given DLH’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DLH is more favorable than On Assignment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Assignment and DLH’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Assignment $2.63 billion 1.64 $157.67 million $3.05 27.01 DLH $115.66 million 0.60 $3.28 million $0.27 21.63

On Assignment has higher revenue and earnings than DLH. DLH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than On Assignment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

On Assignment beats DLH on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Assignment Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals. It also provides scientific, engineering, and clinical research staffing and services for temporary and permanent assignments, such as chemists, clinical research associates, clinical lab assistants, engineers, biologists, biochemists, microbiologists, molecular biologists, biostatisticians, drug safety specialists, SAS programmers, medical writers, food scientists, regulatory affairs specialists, lab assistants, and other skilled professionals. This segment serves companies from various industries, as well as advertising agencies and company marketing departments. Its Oxford segment recruits and delivers experienced IT, engineering, and regulatory and compliance consultants to clients for temporary assignments and project engagements; provides permanent placements in technology, engineering, sales, executive, financial, accounting, scientific, legal, and operations positions; and offers locally-based contract and permanent life science professionals to clients with research and development projects. The company's ECS segment delivers solutions in cloud, cybersecurity, software development, IT modernization, and science and engineering. The company was formerly known as On Assignment, Inc. and changed its name to ASGN Incorporated in April 2018. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services. In addition, it offers public health and life sciences services, such as disease prevention; and health promotion to underserved and hard to reach at-risk communities through development of strategic communication campaigns, research on emerging trends, health informatics analyses, and application of best practices. The company offers its services to government agencies and other government clients. The company was formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc. and changed its name to DLH Holdings Corp. in June 2012. DLH Holdings Corp. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

