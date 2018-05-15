Analyzing MVC Capital (MVC) & Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (VCV)

MVC Capital (NYSE: MVC) and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

MVC Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MVC Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MVC Capital $20.10 million 9.43 $27.32 million ($0.34) -29.62 Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVC Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of MVC Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.1% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of MVC Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MVC Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MVC Capital 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst 0 0 0 0 N/A

MVC Capital presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given MVC Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MVC Capital is more favorable than Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst.

Dividends

MVC Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. MVC Capital pays out -176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MVC Capital and Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MVC Capital 108.96% -1.84% -1.26% Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MVC Capital beats Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to maximize total return from capital appreciation and/or income. The Company’s segments are its investing operations as a business development company, which includes MVC Cayman and MVC Turf, LLC and MVC Financial Services, Inc. (MVCFS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by providing debt and equity financing to companies, including privately owned (portfolio companies), and by establishing a subsidiary or subsidiaries that would serve as general partner to a private equity or other investment fund(s). It has investments in various sectors, including energy, specialty chemicals, automotive dealerships, electrical engineering, medical devices, industrial manufacturing, financial services and information technology. The Tokarz Group Advisers LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.

Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

There is no company description available for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust.

