Analyzing Modine Manufacturing (MOD) and Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE: MOD) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modine Manufacturing 0.62% 16.54% 5.06% Commercial Vehicle Group 0.94% 26.82% 5.31%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Modine Manufacturing and Commercial Vehicle Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modine Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Modine Manufacturing and Commercial Vehicle Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modine Manufacturing $1.50 billion 0.60 $14.20 million $0.78 22.88 Commercial Vehicle Group $755.23 million 0.34 -$1.70 million $0.44 19.07

Modine Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Commercial Vehicle Group. Commercial Vehicle Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Modine Manufacturing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Modine Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Modine Manufacturing has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Modine Manufacturing beats Commercial Vehicle Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, manufactures, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer vehicular applications. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC segments. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products. The company also provides gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; hydronic products consisting of commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; commercial packaged rooftop ventilation units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; geothermal and water-source heat pumps; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air-handling units; chillers; ceiling cassettes; and condensing units. It serves automobile, truck, bus, specialty vehicle, agricultural, industrial, construction equipment, and heating, ventilation, and cooling OEMs; construction architects and contractors; wholesalers of heating equipment; mining equipment and engine manufacturers; industrial manufacturers of material handling equipment, generator sets, and compressors; mechanical contractors; HVAC wholesalers; installers; and end users in commercial and industrial applications. The company also exports its products. Modine Manufacturing Company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, the Global Truck and Bus, and the Global Construction and Agriculture. The Global Truck and Bus segment provides seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); and aftermarket seats and components. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior cabs of commercial vehicles, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliqués, armrests, map pocket compartments, carpets, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products, as well as exterior components for commercial recreational and specialty vehicles. In addition, this segment provides cab structures, sleeper boxes, body panels, structural components, bumper fascias and fender liners; and mirrors, wipers, and controls. The Global Construction and Agriculture segment provides electronic wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; the medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and the military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

