Analyzing Lennar (LEN) and Prospect Global Resources (PGRX)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) and Prospect Global Resources (OTCMKTS:PGRX) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennar and Prospect Global Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $12.65 billion 1.36 $810.48 million $3.81 13.90 Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than Prospect Global Resources.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Prospect Global Resources does not pay a dividend. Lennar pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lennar and Prospect Global Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 3 15 0 2.83 Prospect Global Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lennar presently has a consensus target price of $71.64, indicating a potential upside of 35.28%. Given Lennar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar is more favorable than Prospect Global Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Lennar has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prospect Global Resources has a beta of -5.02, indicating that its share price is 602% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.8% of Lennar shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Lennar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.0% of Prospect Global Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and Prospect Global Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 6.84% 11.65% 5.26% Prospect Global Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lennar beats Prospect Global Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land. The company primarily sells single-family attached and detached homes in communities targeted to first-time homebuyers, move-up homebuyers, active adult homebuyers, and luxury homebuyers. The company also offers mortgage financing, title insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as real estate brokerage services. In addition, it is involved in raising, investing, and managing third party capital; and originating and selling into securitizations commercial mortgage loans, as well as investing in real estate related mortgage loans, properties, and related securities. Further, the company sponsors and invests in private equity vehicles; and provides asset management and other services to the vehicles and other third parties. Additionally, it develops, constructs, and manages multifamily rental properties. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Prospect Global Resources Company Profile

Prospect Global Resources, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of natural resources and related fertilizer materials and products in the United States. It has interests in the Holbrook potash project that consists of permits and leases on 147 mineral estate sections covering approximately 90,000 acres in the Holbrook Basin of eastern Arizona. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

