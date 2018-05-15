Analyzing Kopin (KOPN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (TSM)

Kopin (NASDAQ: KOPN) and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kopin and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 1 0 0 2.00 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 0 4 4 0 2.50

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.13%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. is more favorable than Kopin.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $27.84 million 8.85 -$25.24 million N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. $32.11 billion 6.45 $11.64 billion $2.17 18.41

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -80.11% -30.68% -26.06% Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. 34.83% 23.36% 17.45%

Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Kopin does not pay a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. beats Kopin on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, components, and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's Kopin Wearable technology includes component technologies, which can be integrated to create headset systems. It provides components, including miniature liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/ spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits. The company also offers headset systems, such as Solos smart glasses for the health and fitness market; Golden-i headsets for the enterprise market; and visor headsets for training and simulation market. Its display products are used in military, consumer, electronic, and industrial products, such as thermal weapon sights, safety equipment, virtual and augmented reality gaming, training and simulation products, and metrology tools. The company sells its components directly, as well as through distributors to original equipment manufacturers; and military display products, and training and simulation products directly to prime contractors of the United States government or to foreign companies. Kopin Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging, testing, sale, and marketing of integrated circuits, color filters, and other semiconductor devices primarily in Taiwan. It manufactures masks and electronic parts; sells solar related products; wholesales and retails electronic materials; and researches, develops, and tests RFID systems. The company is also involved in customer service and technical supporting, marketing and engineering supporting, and investment activities. It also operates in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and other countries. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in HsinChu, Taiwan.

