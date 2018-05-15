Analyzing Kelly Services (KELYA) & Its Peers

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kelly Services to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Kelly Services alerts:

This table compares Kelly Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kelly Services 1.62% 7.57% 3.68% Kelly Services Competitors 1.58% -1.09% 5.30%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kelly Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kelly Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Kelly Services Competitors 75 362 581 13 2.52

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Kelly Services’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kelly Services has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Kelly Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kelly Services pays out 13.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 29.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Kelly Services has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelly Services’ peers have a beta of 1.20, indicating that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kelly Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kelly Services $5.37 billion $71.59 million 9.87 Kelly Services Competitors $4.22 billion $125.65 million 13.70

Kelly Services has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kelly Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Kelly Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Kelly Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kelly Services peers beat Kelly Services on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications. The company also provides IT specialists across various disciplines; creative talent in the spectrum of creative services positions; corporate finance departments, accounting firms, and financial institutions with various levels of financial professionals; and legal professionals, including attorneys, paralegals, contract administrators, compliance specialists, and legal administrators. In addition, it provides chefs, porters, and hospitality representatives; and manual workers and semi-skilled professionals in various trade, non-trade, and operational positions. Further, the company provides centrally delivered staffing for large accounts; contingent workforce outsourcing, recruitment process outsourcing, business process outsourcing, and payroll process outsourcing services; contact center staffing solutions; and legal managed services, as well as executive placement, career transition/outplacement, and talent advisory services. Kelly Services, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.