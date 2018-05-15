Analyzing Ipsen (IPSEY) and Immunomedics (IMMU)

Ipsen (OTCMKTS: IPSEY) and Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ipsen and Immunomedics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ipsen $2.27 billion 5.74 $307.78 million $0.93 41.89 Immunomedics $3.09 million 1,003.56 -$153.20 million ($0.81) -22.88

Ipsen has higher revenue and earnings than Immunomedics. Immunomedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ipsen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Ipsen and Immunomedics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ipsen 0 0 1 0 3.00 Immunomedics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Immunomedics has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.33%. Given Immunomedics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Immunomedics is more favorable than Ipsen.

Risk and Volatility

Ipsen has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunomedics has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ipsen pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Immunomedics does not pay a dividend. Ipsen pays out 18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ipsen and Immunomedics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ipsen N/A N/A N/A Immunomedics -8,708.96% N/A -47.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Immunomedics shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Immunomedics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen S.A. operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Primary Care and Specialty Care. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Decapeptyl, a synthetic hormone made of triptorelin and decapeptide analog of gonadotrophin releasing hormone, for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Hexvix, a photosensitizing agent, for detection and resection of non invasive bladder cancer. The company also provides Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Cometriq for medullary thyroid cancer; Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity; NutropinAq, a liquid formulation, for treating growth failure in children due to growth hormone deficiency in adults; and Increlex used for long-term treatment of growth failure in children and adolescents. In addition, it offers Smecta, a formulation for use in the treatment of chronic and acute diarrhea; Forlax, an osmotic laxative indicated for the symptomatic treatment of constipation in adults and children; and Tanaka for mild cognitive impairment related to age, pathophysiological deficiencies, vertigo, retinal deficits, acute or chronic hearing impairment, and tinnitus. Further, the company provides Adenuric for the treatment of gout; and Adrovance for treating post-menopausal osteoporosis. Additionally, it is developing chimeric somastatin and dopamine agonist molecule, VSN16R, OPS201, and OPS202 drugs, as well as botulinum toxin. Ipsen S.A. has a strategic agreement with Arix Bioscience plc to develop and commercialize various therapies. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. Ipsen S.A. is a subsidiary of Mayroy S.A.

Immunomedics Company Profile

Immunomedics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and other diseases. The company engages in developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) products comprising IMMU-132, an ADC that contains SN-38, which is in Phase II trials used for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and small-cell and non-small-cell lung cancers; IMMU-130, an anti-CEACAN5-SN-38 ADC that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer; and IMMU-140 that targets HLA-DR for the potential treatment of liquid cancers. It also develops products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, including epratuzumab, anti-CD22 antibody; veltuzumab, anti-CD20 antibody; milatuzumab, anti-CD74 antibody; and IMMU-114, a humanized anti-HLA-DR antibody. The company also provides LeukoScan, a diagnostic imaging product to determine the location and extent of infection/inflammation in bone. In addition, it offers other product candidates for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, as well as other diseases, which are in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development. The company has a research collaboration with The Bayer Group to study epratuzumab as a thorium-227-labeled antibody; and a collaboration agreement with University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center to expand IMMU-132 into prostate cancer. Immunomedics, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

