Analyzing Fifth Street Asset Management (FSAM) and Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS)

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) and Fifth Street Asset Management (OTCMKTS:FSAM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Fifth Street Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Investment Partners $425.61 million 2.11 $37.01 million $7.68 16.20 Fifth Street Asset Management $82.55 million 0.80 -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Volatility & Risk

Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Street Asset Management has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Virtus Investment Partners and Fifth Street Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Investment Partners 9.96% 15.49% 3.01% Fifth Street Asset Management -20.92% N/A -2.71%

Dividends

Virtus Investment Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Fifth Street Asset Management does not pay a dividend. Virtus Investment Partners pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Virtus Investment Partners and Fifth Street Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Investment Partners 0 6 1 0 2.14 Fifth Street Asset Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virtus Investment Partners presently has a consensus price target of $136.86, indicating a potential upside of 9.97%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than Fifth Street Asset Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.4% of Fifth Street Asset Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats Fifth Street Asset Management on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

About Fifth Street Asset Management

Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. is an asset management holding company. The firm provides asset management services through its subsidiaries. Fifth Street Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

