Analyzing Encore Wire (WIRE) and Global Brass and Copper (BRSS)

Encore Wire (NASDAQ: WIRE) and Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Encore Wire alerts:

88.6% of Encore Wire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Encore Wire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Global Brass and Copper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Encore Wire and Global Brass and Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Wire 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Brass and Copper 0 0 0 0 N/A

Encore Wire presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.28%. Given Encore Wire’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Encore Wire is more favorable than Global Brass and Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Wire and Global Brass and Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Wire 5.50% 8.34% 7.25% Global Brass and Copper 3.03% 44.43% 9.87%

Risk & Volatility

Encore Wire has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brass and Copper has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Encore Wire pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Global Brass and Copper pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Encore Wire pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Brass and Copper pays out 8.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Encore Wire and Global Brass and Copper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Wire $1.16 billion 0.84 $67.01 million $2.61 17.99 Global Brass and Copper $1.56 billion 0.43 $50.90 million $2.78 10.95

Encore Wire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Brass and Copper. Global Brass and Copper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encore Wire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Encore Wire beats Global Brass and Copper on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wire and cable products for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cable for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. The company markets its products primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesale electrical distributors. Encore Wire Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum. Its products are used in the building and housing, automotive, electronics/electrical components, munitions, and coinage markets. The Chase Brass segment manufactures and supplies brass rods in round, hexagonal, and other shapes for use in the building and housing, transportation, electronics/electrical components, and industrial machinery and equipment markets. The A.J. Oster segment processes and distributes primarily copper, brass, and aluminum sheets, strips, and coated products for use in the building and housing, automotive, and electronics/electrical components markets. The company sells its products under the Olin Brass, Chase Brass, A.J. Oster, Green Dot, and Eco Brass brands through its direct mill sales, distribution network, and third-party distributors. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.