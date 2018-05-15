Analyzing Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) & The Competition

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dave & Buster’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dave & Buster’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dave & Buster’s 0 0 9 0 3.00 Dave & Buster’s Competitors 535 2727 3035 127 2.43

Dave & Buster’s presently has a consensus price target of $61.89, indicating a potential upside of 52.40%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Dave & Buster’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dave & Buster’s is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dave & Buster’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dave & Buster’s $1.14 billion $120.94 million 15.62 Dave & Buster’s Competitors $1.91 billion $185.16 million 17.52

Dave & Buster’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s. Dave & Buster’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Dave & Buster’s has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dave & Buster’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dave & Buster’s 10.61% 24.67% 9.41% Dave & Buster’s Competitors 3.65% -2.89% 5.07%

Summary

Dave & Buster’s competitors beat Dave & Buster’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Dave & Buster’s

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

