Analyzing Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) & The Competition

Dave & Buster’s (NASDAQ: PLAY) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Dave & Buster’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dave & Buster’s and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Dave & Buster’s
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Dave & Buster’s Competitors
|535
|2727
|3035
|127
|2.43
Institutional and Insider Ownership
66.3% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Dave & Buster’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Dave & Buster’s and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Dave & Buster’s
|$1.14 billion
|$120.94 million
|15.62
|Dave & Buster’s Competitors
|$1.91 billion
|$185.16 million
|17.52
Dave & Buster’s’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dave & Buster’s. Dave & Buster’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Dave & Buster’s has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dave & Buster’s’ competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Dave & Buster’s and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Dave & Buster’s
|10.61%
|24.67%
|9.41%
|Dave & Buster’s Competitors
|3.65%
|-2.89%
|5.07%
Summary
Dave & Buster’s competitors beat Dave & Buster’s on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Dave & Buster’s
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events. The company operates its venues under the Dave & Buster's name. As of April 3, 2018, it owned and operated 110 stores in 37 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.