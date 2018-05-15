Analyzing Amerigo Resources (ARREF) & Nexa Resources (NEXA)

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS: ARREF) and Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Nexa Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amerigo Resources does not pay a dividend. Nexa Resources pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

14.7% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Nexa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerigo Resources $134.03 million 1.06 $7.98 million $0.04 19.99 Nexa Resources $2.45 billion 0.93 $126.88 million $1.42 11.97

Nexa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Amerigo Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerigo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Amerigo Resources and Nexa Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerigo Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Nexa Resources 0 0 6 0 3.00

Nexa Resources has a consensus price target of $22.52, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Amerigo Resources and Nexa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerigo Resources 5.96% 8.73% 3.56% Nexa Resources 6.37% 5.78% 2.81%

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Amerigo Resources on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002. Amerigo Resources Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, primarily produces, refines, processes, and sells zinc in Peru and Brazil. It explores, extracts, produces, and trades zinc, copper, and lead concentrates through its mining sites located in the regions of Pasco, Ica, and Moquegua in Peru. The company also has copper mining project located in the Conchucos District, Ancash Region; poly-metallic mining project located in the Ancash Region; and copper mining project located in the Huancavelica Region, as well as zinc mines in Vazante and Paracatu. In addition, it refines byproducts, such as sulfuric acid, copper, and silver. The company serves chemical, petrochemical, rubber, pulp, metallurgy, mining, agricultural, and other sectors; and exports its zinc to Europe and the Americas. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

