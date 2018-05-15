Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Superior Energy Services (SPN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Superior Energy Services (NYSE: SPN):

5/9/2018 – Superior Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2018 – Superior Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

4/30/2018 – Superior Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2018 – Superior Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Superior Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Superior Energy Services had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

4/26/2018 – Superior Energy Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2018 – Superior Energy Services was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2018 – Superior Energy Services had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Superior Energy Services traded up $0.17, reaching $11.46, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 37,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,928. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $482.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.41 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Superior Energy Services news, CEO David D. Dunlap purchased 30,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,908.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,285,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Superior Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $89,796,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,297,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,952,000 after acquiring an additional 531,038 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,373,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,479 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Superior Energy Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,606,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,399,000 after acquiring an additional 412,676 shares during the period.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

