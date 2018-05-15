Analysts Set W. R. Grace and Company (GRA) Price Target at $81.58

W. R. Grace and Company (NYSE:GRA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Grace and from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on W. R. Grace and from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS raised their target price on W. R. Grace and from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on W. R. Grace and from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of W. R. Grace and in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In other W. R. Grace and news, VP Elizabeth C. Brown acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.17 per share, for a total transaction of $248,529.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,998.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace and by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,007,000 after acquiring an additional 701,928 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,318,000 after acquiring an additional 83,896 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace and by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,238,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,760 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace and by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after acquiring an additional 315,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace and by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,403,000 after acquiring an additional 186,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRA traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.59. 61,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,250. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56. W. R. Grace and has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $72.36.

W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.76 million. W. R. Grace and had a return on equity of 73.16% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that W. R. Grace and will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. W. R. Grace and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

