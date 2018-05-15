Analysts Set Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (SPH) Price Target at $26.60

Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,641 shares in the company, valued at $526,525.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 98.3% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 402.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.05. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $536.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.45%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

