Analysts Set Sleep Number (SNBR) Target Price at $30.67

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Kimball sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $274,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $163,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,545 shares of company stock worth $1,193,136 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Fagan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 483,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,071. Sleep Number has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). Sleep Number had a return on equity of 74.14% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

