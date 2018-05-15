Analysts Set Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Price Target at $8.30

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray upped their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,225,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,998 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,574,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,414 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Palo Alto Investors LLC now owns 3,935,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 80,560 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 652,856 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIGL stock remained flat at $$3.93 during trading on Thursday. 66,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,740. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a market cap of $636.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.