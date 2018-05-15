Analysts Set Cintas (CTAS) Price Target at $166.10

Shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.10.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on Cintas from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.90. Cintas has a 12-month low of $181.78 and a 12-month high of $183.19.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Cintas will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,814,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $1,288,388.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 4.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 91,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 197.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,158,000 after purchasing an additional 101,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

