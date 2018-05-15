Analysts Set CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Price Target at $17.56

Shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,018,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,222,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,378,000 after acquiring an additional 262,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 516.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 897,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT traded up $0.06, hitting $15.18, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . 19,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.99 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 21.50%. CareTrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

