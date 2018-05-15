Analysts Set Allegiant Air (ALGT) Price Target at $162.08

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALGT. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Allegiant Air from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research raised Allegiant Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.54 to $172.92 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Air from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 12th.

Allegiant Air traded down $0.60, hitting $159.10, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.08. Allegiant Air has a 52 week low of $154.30 and a 52 week high of $159.10.

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $425.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.10 million. Allegiant Air had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. equities analysts predict that Allegiant Air will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Allegiant Air’s payout ratio is 29.32%.

In other Allegiant Air news, SVP Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,650 shares of Allegiant Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $294,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,645 shares of Allegiant Air stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $2,066,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,977,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,469,414.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,381,714. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Air by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Air Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

