Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/3/2018 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/30/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

4/25/2018 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is a premier supplier of high-performance analog circuits and advanced mixed-signal chip solutions. Continued investments in the audio segment have helped the company to come up with innovative products from time to time. This aids in attracting new customers and brings in additional revenues. Additionally, expansion in the LED market continues to drive growth. Nonetheless, it is likely that Cirrus Logic might have to pay the price of relying too much on Apple as it generates majority its revenues through selling audio chips used in iPhone devices. Notably, Apple’s iPhone X sales have been affected by sluggish demand in cost-sensitive regions like South East Asia due to its high price and some component-supply constraints which impacted the company’s delivery schedule. Estimates have revised downward of late. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

4/23/2018 – Cirrus Logic had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2018 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/10/2018 – Cirrus Logic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cirrus Logic is a premier supplier of high-performance analog circuits and advanced mixed-signal chip solutions. Estimates have remained stable for the stock of late. Continued investments in the audio segment have helped the company to come up with innovative products from time to time. This aids in attracting new customers and brings in additional revenues. Additionally, expansion in the LED market continues to drive growth. Nonetheless, it is likely that Cirrus Logic might have to pay the price of relying too much on Apple as it generates majority its revenues through selling audio chips used in iPhone devices. Notably, Apple’s iPhone X sales have been affected by sluggish demand in cost-sensitive regions like South East Asia due to its high price and some component-supply constraints which impacted the company’s delivery schedule. The stock has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

3/23/2018 – Cirrus Logic was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Cirrus Logic traded up $0.41, reaching $39.33, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 744,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.26. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.57 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

